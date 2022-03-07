Copper lands experienced financial services chief as COO

London-based Copper.co – a provider of digital asset custody and trading infrastructure – has appointed Sabrina Wilson as Chief Operating Officer.

With an impressive career in financial services, Wilson was chosen to lead Copper’s operations and serve its growing client-base, as tier 1 banks and other financial institutions increasingly allocate funds to digital assets.

At Citi, she was the global co-head of the Futures, OTC Clearing and FX Prime Brokerage business and also oversaw a period of development of the bank’s global execution and algorithmic platforms in Futures. Throughout her career, she has navigated many regulatory changes, such as the introduction of MIFID II, Dodd-Frank, EMIR and more recently advised the EU Commission and ESMA on Clearing regulation, which makes her well-placed to steer Copper through the rapidly changing environment of global crypto regulations.

Wilson’s banking career history also includes Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank; at which she was the European Clearing Head and Global Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives Electronic Execution. During an impressive career, she has built up extensive experience in managing global businesses, teams and products across London, New York and Singapore.

In 2017, she was voted among the Top 100 Women in Finance (Europe) by Financial News. Sabrina Wilson takes up her new role with immediate effect.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Copper, to work with the team to provide digital asset custody and trading solutions to the traditional financial sector,” she said.

“As institutional investors increasingly embrace crypto as an essential asset class, I am confident the advances in technology that Copper is making will become the gold-standard for global financial infrastructure in the future.”

Copper’s CEO – Dmitry Tokarev explained the company’s goal was to bring the technology underlying digital assets into the wider financial world.

“To do that, we need individuals like Sabrina, who have experience across world leading traditional financial institutions, to align our operations even closer with the needs of accredited investors, so it can best contribute to the evolution of global financial infrastructure,” he said.

“We’re delighted that Copper continues to attract executives of Sabrina’s calibre. I look forward to seeing how the business will grow with her expertise adding to the strength of our senior leadership team.”

Sabrina Wilson is the latest high-profile appointment to join Copper.co after the UK’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer – Lord Philip Hammond – was drafted in as an advisor to the board at the end of 2021.