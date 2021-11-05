Cop 26: Sharma urges negotiators to speed up climate talks

COP 26 president Alok Sharma has warned negotiators at the climate conference in Glasgow more progress needs to be made on key environmental issues.

He has encouraged them to make an extra push over the next 24 hours before COP26 enters its second week.

In a note published by the United Nations, Sharma said: “I urge the chairs, groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow.”

His comments follow US, China, India and Australia snubbing the latest pact to end coal usage in the next two decades.

While 46 nations signed up to the cause, four of the world’s largest emitters were absent from the agreement.

The UK government has been pushing for the world’s most developed economies to commit to a more radical climate agenda.

It has managed to establish agreements on issues such as reducing methane usage by 30 per cent by 2030.

However, its attempts to keep global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees or below have faced set backs such as the presidents of both China and Russia being absent from the global summit.