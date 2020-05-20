Consumer law firm Taylor Rose buys rival McMillan Williams in pre-pack deal amid High Street law coronavirus struggles

Consumer law firm Taylor Rose has bought struggling rival McMillan Williams in a pre-pack administration deal in what could be an early sign of an expected wave of consolidation in the High Street legal sector.

Law Society president Simon Davis warned earlier this month that more than 70 per cent of High Street firms may close in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The acquisition will make Taylor Rose a top 75 UK law firm with revenue of over £40m and 32 offices across the country.

McMillan Williams, which received a £5m investment from growth fund BGF in 2015, was a fast-growing firm but lost its way in recent years.

A former partner sued the firm this year in a case that was later settled, accusing it of creating a “morally bankrupt environment” and a “culture of fear”, claims which the firm denied.

Earlier this month Taylor Rose bought ongoing client work from online conveyancing firm Fletcher Longstaff which was tipped into administration by the coronavirus crisis which has hit the housing market hard.

Adrian Jaggard, chief executive of Taylor Rose, said: “Taylor Rose aims to be a leading player in the UK consumer law market. The excellent fit of our two businesses is clear and is a major step forward in achieving our goal.

“I have been very impressed by the quality and dedication of the McMillan Williams staff notwithstanding recent uncertainty. We look forward to welcoming the legal and support teams into the Taylor Rose family.

“I am very confident that together we can maximise the opportunities of our combined business. Our resulting strength leaves us well placed to benefit as the legal services market starts its journey of recovery from the stresses of the pandemic.”

Earlier this month Davis said the shock to the legal system has been “sudden and severe” with law firms facing “a dramatic plunge in income”.

He said: “Although a firm may be open for business, this does not mean it is business as usual.

“Residential property transactions have ground to a halt. Reduction in court hearings has massively impacted on the amount of work available – while social distancing and the lack of face-to-face meetings is causing difficulty delivering in other areas, such as the execution of wills.”

McMillan Williams was advised by turnaround specialists Quantuma and law firm Pinsent Masons and Taylor Rose was advised by broker Arden Partners.