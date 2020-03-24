Construction on 22 Bishopsgate stops due to coronavirus

Construction workers on the site of upcoming City skyscraper 22 Bishopsgate have downed tools today in response to the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Multiplex, the contractor building the new Square Mile high rise, shut all its work sites today, after Boris Johnson implemented an effective three-week lockdown last night.

Read more: Insurer Hiscox is first tenant for tallest City of London skyscraper at 22 Bishopsgate

The government said open air construction could continue, however Multiplex chief operating officer Callum Tuckett said the company thought the “best and most appropriate action” was to close its sites.

In a letter to staff, he said: “Construction is not likely to be defined as ‘absolutely necessary’, we are seeking clarification of this but we feel the best and most appropriate action is to close our sites.

“We recognise that a large proportion of the labourers that work on our sites are self-employed and rely upon site being open to generate their livelihood.

“So, in line with government guidance, we have sought to keep sites open whilst deploying stringent measures to ensure that operations are undertaken safely, including by implementing social distancing and cleaning protocols according to government best practice.

“The latest guidance from the government is clear, the deployment of such safety measures is no longer enough.”

When completed, 22 Bishopsgate will be 278 metres high, making it London’s second tallest building.