Conservative’s poll lead falters amid Christmas party scandal

(Photo by Dan Kitwood – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Conservative party’s poll lead has reportedly faltered today, amid allegations of prime minister Boris Johnson and his party the Covid-19 lockdown rules they imposed.

A YouGov poll showed the ruling party to sink by three per cent to 33 per cent of the vote since December 2, while opposition party Labour gained four per cent to a total of 37 per cent, according to The Times.

Johnson hauled in fresh Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video showing his staff laughing about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year – when most had called off their festive celebrations and could not leave the capital to visit friends and family elsewhere in the country.

Downing Street has denied any party took place, though it is rumoured that there were several parties spanning November and December 2020.

Johnson’s deputy director of communications, Jack Doyle, spoke at a party of around 20 to 30 people and handed out awards on December 18, according to reports.

While the prime minister’s aide Allegra Stratton has resigned over the Downing Street Christmas video which has widely circulated social media.

The poll also found that 68 per cent of those surveyed believed that the prime minister was not telling the truth when he denied a party taking place.