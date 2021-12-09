Searches for ‘Cancel Conservative Membership’ rise 1900 per cent in the past week following Christmas party scandal

Analysis of Google search data this morning revealed that online searches for ‘Cancel Conservative Membership’ in the United Kingdom exploded 1,900 per cent above average on the 9th of December after video emerged of government officials discussing a Christmas party that was held whilst the rest of the country were in lockdown.

A new finding by Casino Bee reveals that online interest for cancelling memberships with the Conservative party skyrocketed to 19 times the average volume in the last week.

A spokesperson for Casino Bee commented on the findings: “This data offers a fascinating insight into the reaction to this leaked video, not just from those who oppose the Conservative party but from party members themselves.”

“As calls for Boris Johnson to resign increase, the enormous rise in search volume of members wihsing to leave the party is sure to be alarming for the Conservative government.”

Google searches for ‘Boris Johnson resign’ rose 1,011 per cent since the 7th of December as well as searches for ‘Christmas Party’ which surged by 334 per cent.