Conde Nast sells Vogue House to shipping billionaire

Conde Nast has sold its iconic Vogue House to an Israeli shipping billionaire.

The publishing giant placed the building in Mayfair’s Hanover Square up for sale last year, moving employees to the Adelphi Building on Embankment.

It was bought by billionaire Eyal Ofer through his real estate investment business Global Holdings Management Group.

According to a report in The Telegraph the deal cost around £75m.

Ofer is said to be worth $21bn (£16bn) and is the son of shipping magnate Sammy Ofer, splitting his assets with his brother Idan when he died in 2011.

He owns a number of properties in both London and New York, and headlines last year for the acquisition of the Moderian Hotel in Manhattan.

It marks an end to Conde Nast’s near 65 year tenure in the building.

A number of celebrities including Kate Moss and Princess Diana are said to have been hosted at the building.

City A.M. has contacted Global Holdings Management Group for a commment.