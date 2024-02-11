‘Condé Nasty’: Vogue publisher leaves Mayfair office amid US layoffs

Editors and writers at Condé Nast magazines have bid a final farewell to their grand Mayfair office known as Vogue House.

Editors and writers at Condé Nast magazines have bid a final farewell to their grand Mayfair office known as Vogue House as they prepare for a digital era in new headquarters in the Adelphi Building on the Strand.

The sale of Vogue House has ended the publishing giant’s nearly 65 years of tenure in the glamorous London district after shipping magnate Eyal Ofer snapped up the landmark for a reported £75m.

It comes amid a bout of turbulence across the pond at Condé Nast’s New York headquarters.

Complaints have surfaced about the handling of recent layoffs, with staff saying the company has lacked empathy. One disgruntled employee described the firm to The Times as “Condé Nasty”.

American Vogue editor in chief Dame Anna Wintour reportedly kept her iconic shades on during dismissals.

Nearly 400 union members staged a 24-hour strike in January, protesting against alleged “unlawful” tactics during cost-cutting measures and the layoffs of 300 employees.

Led by Wintour and chief executive Roger Lynch, Condé Nast is undergoing a major restructuring as it focuses on improving efficiency and adjusting to the digital age.

Last month, Condé Nast merged Pitchfork with GQ, the men’s magazine, leading to layoffs at the digital music publication. And, in November last year, Lynch announced a five per cent reduction in the company’s workforce.

New plans include creating one global print edition for each of Condé Nast’s titles, online “click through and buy” shopping features and exclusive events such as Vogue World.