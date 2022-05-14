Village takes on Vogue: Magazine U-turns on legal action against Cornish pub donning same name

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The world’s most iconic fashion magazine has backed down on its plans to sue a pub called Vogue in the Cornish hamlet of Vogue.

As reported by The Telegraph, the fashion publication sent a cease and desist letter to The Star Inn at Vogue, stating that the name of the pub may confuse readers.

The letter said the company was “concerned that the name which you are using is going to cause problems because as far as the general public is concerned a connection between your business and ours is likely to be inferred”.

The threat of potential remedial action by the group Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, sparked local outrage, with residents coming together in protest.

The main argument by the pub’s owner Mark Graham was that his Vogue outdated Anna Wintour’s Vogue by nearly 100 years.

He told the firm which is headquartered in London and New York that he would not be changing the name

Condé Nast have since backtracked and on Friday wrote to Graham and his team and said: “You are quite correct to note that further research by our team would have identified that we did not need to send such a letter on this occasion”.

Condé Nast’s top lawyer, Christopher Donnellan, explained that the magazine found out about the Cornish pub on Companies House, but was “grateful for your [Graham’s] response and to learn more about your business in this beautiful part of our country”.

“Everyone at Conde Nast wishes you and everyone in Vogue best wishes for a happy summer, and for your upcoming ‘American Night’ on 18 May,” he added.

Speaking about the letter, Graham told The Telegraph that situation was a classic example of a big firm trying to “bully” a smaller one.