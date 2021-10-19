Competition watchdog clears way for $44bn S&P Global and IHS Markit merger

The UK’s competition watchdog has cleared the way for a multi billion pound merger between two of the world’s leading data providers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said today the $44bn tie up between IHS Markit and S&P Global could be allowed to go ahead if competition concerns were addressed.

The CMA uncovered limited competition concerns from an investigation into the proposed merger, it said.

However, the regulator did take issue with the large position both firms hold in the supply of commodity markets data, flagging that “S&P and IHS Markit have a significant combined presence, compete closely with one another and would face only limited competition after the merger” in that specific area.

However, if these concerns were dealt with, the deal could go ahead.

Colin Raftery, senior director at the CMA, said: “After a thorough investigation of S&P and IHS Markit’s business activities, we’ve found that the deal raises competition concerns in only a handful of markets involving the supply of certain commodity price assessments in the UK.”

“In these markets, we’re concerned that the reduction in competition could lead to worse outcomes for customers. If our concerns can be addressed, we will clear this merger.”