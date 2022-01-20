Competition is heating up amongst retail banks, says FCA

Competition in the retail banking sector is benefitting UK consumers, says FCA.

Fierce competition in retail banking is driving choice and lowering prices for consumers and small businesses according to the UK financial watchdog.

Digital innovation and changing consumer behaviour is helping to weaken the stranglehold of large banks over the industry according to a report published today by the financial conduct authority (FCA). The FCA revealed that digital challengers upped their share of personal and micro-business current accounts across 2020 and 2021 causing large banks to lose out.

“Competitive pressures and innovation are starting to deliver for retail banking customers, with greater choice, lower prices and more convenient ways to bank,” said Kate Collyer, chief economist for the UK’s financial watchdog.

The regulator credited the adoption of digital innovations by banks and their customers with improving service quality and satisfaction, particularly amongst mobile and app-based users.

“But changes that may benefit many of us can also be a risk to those in vulnerable circumstances, which is why we have put in place guidance on the closure of branches and ATMs,” Collyer warned, noting that the FCA is consulting on a new consumer duty to set higher expectations for the standard of care that firms provide.

During the pandemic, challenger banks and fintechs tripled their share of the credit card market and grew their personal loan books by 50 per cent according to data from ClearScore. The research showed that 9.3m UK adults would use open finance to access better credit, improved offers and interest rates with 3.2m people underserved by their current credit options and 3.6m people lacking access to any credit products.

