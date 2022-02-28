Comparethemarket pulls ads featuring Russian meerkat amid Ukraine crisis

Comparethemarket has pulled its ads featuring the animated Russian meerkat Aleksandr Orlov from news bulletins following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price comparison site said it had reviewed its media plan to make sure the adverts did not appear around content such as news bulletins on the Ukrainian conflict.

“The Comparethemarket meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation. We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation”, a spokesperson told the Guardian.

Orlov, a Russian billionaire meerkat from Moscow, has appeared on our screens since 2009, and is best known for its catchphrase “simples”. The character is voiced by Simon Greenall.

The move comes as more and more brands are being encouraged on social media to withdraw associations with Russia.