Como 1907 partners with Stokes-backed Players Fund

Serie A club Como 1907 has launched a startup and investment platform powered by the Ben Stokes-backed Players Fund.

Como Ventures will use the athlete-led venture capital firm – which enjoys the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Stuart Broad and Allyson Felix as investors – to help create a “founder-first launchpad”, which will see start-ups “gain access to Como 1907’s global brand and local operations, while also tapping into The Players Fund’s network of athletes, capital, investors and operators”.

The Players Fund will also advise the Italian football team on a number of investment opportunities.

Como 1907 are ninth in Serie A and are managed by former Arsenal and Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas.

The club’s chief revenue officer, Ryan Shelton, said the new venture “is a natural extension of what makes this club unique”, adding that they are “giving founders a platform they cannot find anywhere else, one that combines Lake Como’s cultural magnetism with athlete and investor access at a global scale”.

Como 1907 making moves

The Como women’s team, completely separate from the men’s Como 1907 outfit, is owned by investment firm Mercury13.

The Players Fund’s Andy Marston said he is delighted with the launch of Como Ventures, adding that “together we’ve built a venture platform that creates a flywheel: it surfaces and validates startups for The Players Fund while giving Como a front-row seat to breakthrough innovation”.

The firm previously backed Naomi Osaka’s media company Hana Kuma and high-end ticketing marketplace Seat Unique.

Added Marston: “That combination of real-world testing, global visibility, and shared ambition is what makes this collaboration so powerful.”

Como 1907 have a Serie A record of one win in their opening three games thus far in the 2025-26 season, with an opening day victory over Lazio their only three-pointer.

They head to Fiorentina at the weekend before their next home match, at the Stadio Comunale G. Sinigaglia, against Jamie Vardy’s Cremonese.