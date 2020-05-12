The government has said that commuters using public transport should prepare to queue as more people begin to return to workplaces on Wednesday.

In new guidance published today by the Department for Transport (DfT), people are urged to avoid public transport where possible and to prepare for journeys to take longer than normal.

“If you do travel, thinking carefully about the times, routes and ways you travel will mean we will all have more space to stay safe”, it said.

It also said that travellers may have to queue or use different entrances or exits as a result of health measures.

They are also told to catch the next service if they believe they cannot maintain social distancing on a particular journey.

DfT admitted it will not always be possible for passengers to observe social distancing measures on public transport, such as when boarding or alighting, walking through interchanges or travelling at busier times of the day.

In a statement, it said that it “recognises that there will be times and some settings on public transport where social distancing is not possible”.

It said that the guidelines would help commuters to minimise the duration of time when they could not keep two metres apart from other passengers.

Anyone using public transport is encouraged to use a face mask, avoid rush hour, pay for tickets using contactless or online methods and to wash and sanitise their hands as much as soon as possible before and after travel.

In situations where social distancing cannot be managed, passengers are advised to face away from other people and avoid physical contact.

In order to make as much space for social distancing, transport secretary Grant Shapps has instructed firms to increase the number of services over the coming weeks.

He also urged commuters to join in with a “walking and cycling revolution” in order to ease pressure on services.

On Saturday, Shapps announced a £2bn package of investment into these “active travel” measures to try and keep people off public transport.

The government’s guidance also sets out steps operators should take to provide safe workplaces and services for their staff.

However, the RMT union warned that transport firms and workers had not been given enough time to prepare for tomorrow’s return to work.

In a statement, it said: “The governments’ ‘return to work’ policy from Wednesday morning risks unleashing total chaos on a transport network which has not been told to prepare for a rise in numbers until next Monday.

“Maintaining social distancing on trains and tube is a massive logistical exercise that requires planning, resources and the protection of staff managing the flows of passengers. To rush that exercise is a disgrace”.