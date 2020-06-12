Commuters can be fined for not wearing masks, Grant Shapps reveals

Those using public transport without wearing a face covering can be fined and refused permission to board, transport secretary Grant Shapps said today.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Shapps said he will be taking steps through the Public Health Act this weekend to ensure powers are in place before the ruling comes into effect.

From Monday, it will be mandatory to wear face masks on all public transport, and strongly advised in close spaces such as shops. They do not have to be surgical masks, and can be made at home.

Shapps added that the government will be undertaking a major marketing campaign surrounding transport locations and on social media to remind people to wear masks.

Meanwhile employers should do whatever they can to ensure staff can work from home, and if they must travel to work, that public transport can be avoided.

The move follows an announcement by Uber this morning that customers who are not wearing face masks will be refused rides.

Separately, the transport secretary said it is taking steps to ensure greener economic growth as industry gets back on track following the crisis.

Ministers have today launched a Jet Zero council — made up of officials, campaigners and airlines — to promote flights with net zero emissions.

Shapps also reiterated calls for people not to attend protests this weekend, and issued a reminder on the government’s existing ban on public gatherings of more than six people.