Coinbase beefs up security with four stellar appointments

Four national security experts have been added to the ranks of crypto exchange Coinbase as it continues to beef up security following last year’s FTX collapse.

The industry has been under scrutiny in the wake of the spectacular fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange, forcing many of the industry’s big players examine their security tiers and levels.

Stephanie Murphy, Mark Esper, David Urban and Frances Townsend have all joined an advisory council attached to Coinbase’s leadership team.

Murphy previously held a senior position in US Department of Defense, while Esper is a former Secretary of Defense.

Townsend was a Counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser to President George W Bush, and Urban was managing director of the BRG Group.