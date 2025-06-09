Cocktails in the City turns 10: everything to know as London festival returns

Cocktails in the City returns to London this July

Cocktails in the City celebrates its 10th anniversary this July with two weekends of events uniting the best of the city’s mixology scene.

The capital’s cocktail industry comes together on 10 – 12 July and 7 – 9 August in Bedford Square Gardens in Bloomsbury, bringing together mixologists from some of the capital’s best bars. Ticketholders can order signature cocktails or new drinks designed exclusively for Cocktails in the City.

Dozens of London bars are appearing, and this year’s line-up includes Gaucho, Gaia Mayfair, Happiness Forgets, Hutong at The Shard, Park Chinois and The Hoxton. A number of independent spirits brands are also in attendance.

Live music and lawn games will take place alongside cocktail workshops that can be booked ahead of time, and there’s a range of street food vendors.

Cocktails in the City: celebrating a decade in Bedford Square

Cocktails in the City say: “As London continues to be a hub for global flavours, Cocktails in the City brings together some of the world’s most exciting and innovative bars to share their creativity. From local and seasonal ingredients to exotic influences from Europe, Mexico, and India, this year’s festival will serve up something for everyone.

“This is an exploration of the rich, diverse tapestry of the city’s cocktail culture in one beautiful alfresco garden —where the best of London’s cocktail scene meets global inspiration.”

New for 2025 is The Bartender’s Edit, an area serving innovative cocktails chosen by “London’s most respected industry figures.”

For more outdoor eating and drinking inspiration, here's our list of the new outdoor dining options for 2025, from Bluebird City to Engel Terrace the Royal Exchange, Claridge's, Applebees Borough Market and Hacha Bermondsey.

Tickets cost £22 and include entry and the first cocktail and are available to book now online.

