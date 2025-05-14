9 best London restaurants with outdoor dining terraces for summer

The outdoor terrace at the Nobu hotel in Portman Square has a new menu for spring

These London restaurants have new outdoor dining terraces ready for summer

Right then, it’s blistering. The sun is showing up – probably temporarily – so it’s imperative to get outside and celebrate while this UV onslaught lasts. A range of new terraces have launched in time for social season, so no matter your vibe, here are the places to book for the best food and drinks on the most fabulous of the capital’s suntrap terraces.

From the surprisingly escapist terrace at Claridge’s to a brand new tequila and mezcal suntrap in Bermondsey, and of course new Square Mile suntraps, here’s where to book this spring.

The best London restaurants for outdoor dining this spring

Bluebird City

The Square Mile’s newest outdoor dining spot comes in the form of Bluebird City, a sister venue to the legendary Chelsea restaurant founded by Sir Terence Conran. Located on the ground floor of the South Place Hotel, you can enjoy an al fresco meal from the menu of seasonal British dishes before transitioning inside to the chic new bar. Should your long lunch extend into the evening, you could move upstairs to Angler, the Michelin-starred restaurant serving fish to rival any in London with incredible views over the City.

La Terrace at Rosewood London

Rosewood London’s courtyard in Holborn is launching a summer terrace concept tied to the idea of joie de vivre. La Terrassee, with its “deep blue hues”, will evoke the best of the French Riviera in the heart of London. Grey Goose are on cocktail duty and summer-focused dishes will celebrate the best British produce, served with a French twist.

Matcha at Nobu Portland Square

Over in Marylebone, the terrace at the Nobu hotel on Portman Square is leaning into the explosion of matcha with a space dedicated to the ingredient derived from ground green tea leaves. The range of drinks includes gin based cocktails with yuzu and coconut water, but also alcohol free matcha, such as with mint, lime and soda. Out on the expansive terrace, which gets plenty of sun, order Nobu favourites from the restaurant, including wagyu steak, tomato ceviche and plenty of the signature sushi and sashimi. There’s even a matcha-infused afternoon tea.

Engel Terrace, Royal Exchange

What could be better on a summer’s day than hot dogs and champagne on the steps of the iconic Royal Exchange? That’s exactly what’s on offer at Engels, the German-inspired dining destination bringing parasols to the terrace outside Bank station.

There’s a choice of four hot dogs as well as small plates and summer salads, and the option of beer and cocktails should you not feel the allure of champagne. It’s a stunning venue, the kind of place you’d bring out-of-towners to show off how beautiful the Square Mile can be, especially whan the sun’s out.

Hacha Bermondsey

Hacha, with bars in Dalston and Bermondsey, market themselves as London’s first agaveria – a bar focusing on tequila and mezcal. Their Mirror Margarita is viewed as industry-leading, winning the attention of east London’s cocktail aficionados.

New for summer is their Bermondsey terrace, an expansive area with a ‘Southern Californian’ atmosphere described as an “urban oasis meets Mexico”. There are new marg recipes, all the classic drinks, and a Mexican street food menu. Expect plenty of vibes.

Chelsea in Bloom

Tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show can be harder to come by than a pasqueflower in spring. But fear not: if you haven’t got tickets then Chelsea in Bloom offers free-to-attend floral displays throughout some of the best London restaurants and public spaces.

Now in its twentieth year, expect the streets to be transformed with epic displays, but also restaurant terraces, all linked to this year’s ‘Flowers in Fashion’ theme. Restaurants and bars involved this year include Bread Ahead, Comptoir Libanais, Ottolenghi, Whole Foods and The Chelsea Grocer. Participating venues have partnered with two charities to raise money through the installations.

Claridge’s

Claridge’s is many things – fabulous, mostly – but the Mayfair institution isn’t known for its outdoor spaces. That’s why it’s surprising to discover its terrace, tucked behind foliage wrapping around the fringes of the eponymous Claridge’s Restaurant, actually feels transportive, despite being metres from passers-by on the street. Don’t miss the CFC – Claridge’s Fried Chicken – which is the best junk-food-gone-posh we’ve had since Tom Kerridge’s Michelin starred chips. Bravo. Also try the trio of savoury crumpets.

Applebees borough market

Applebees is celebrating 25 years as a Borough Market institution, specialising in day-boat-fresh seafood from Devon and Cornwall, sourced via Brixham Fish Market.

It’s best enjoyed with a glass of something in hand, and out on their new terrace, of course, because Borough Market is nothing if not the capital’s most frenetic people-watching spot. Curiously, fish has made it into the new terrace cocktail menu too, kind of: the Gilda Martini is “infused with oyster shell” and comes with foraged botanicals and a Gilda skewer with olives and anchovies. Delicious.