Coca-Cola HBC acquires Greek bartenders’ mixer firm Three Cents

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Coca-Cola HBC has snapped up premium mixer firm Three Cents for €45m, the global beverage titan announced on Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Three Cents is publicly listed in Greece and was founded in 2014 by founders George Bagos, Dimitris Dafopoulos, George Tsirikos and Vassilis Kalantzis, who were bartenders.

As part of the deal, the firm’s founding team will remain with the company and will continue to promote the brand.

The acquisition will complement Coca-Cola HBC’s existing sparkling drinks brands, including Schweppes and Kinley.