Coca-Cola Co revenue exceeds estimations after soft drink price hikes

Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co’s quarterly revenue has surpassed estimates, thanks to higher prices for soft drinks.

The soft drink maker also credited the easing of Covid restrictions as theatres and restaurants reopened, boosting sales.

It said adjusted revenue hit $9.47bn in the fourth quarter ended 31 December, from $8.60bn a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.96bn, according to Refinitiv IBES data.