Co-founder discovers ‘real beauty’ after shunning the ‘loneliness and isolation’ of going solo

There’s “real beauty” in being a co-founder compared to the potential “loneliness and isolation” of going it alone, according to one half of the duo behind a multi-million pound coffee roastery.

Craig Bunting, co-founder of Midlands-based Bear Coffee, said having his “best bud” beside him at the helm of the company has been “pivotal” to its success, with their shared history – dating back more than 30 years – providing him with a “comfort blanket” against the perils of growing a business from scratch.

He said: “The first thing I did when I had the idea for Bear was to go to my closest friend and say let’s do this. My energy and drive for this journey has been from having someone to bounce ideas off.

“It’s been huge for me to have that long-term friend to wrestle challenges with.

“Someone who’s not an employee to go through difficult situations with – someone you don’t have to protect. There’s a real beauty in that.”

Bunting met his business partner and former Royal Marine commando Michael Thorley at secondary school with the pair becoming close friends thanks to their shared love of skateboarding and “jumping off tall things”.

Craig Bunting (right) said he found ‘real beauty’ by co-founding a business with long-term friend Michael Thorley.

Since launching Bear Coffee in 2014, the pair have grown the startup into a coffee chain valued at £10m, boasting seven locations across the Midlands and Cheshire with plans for 22 more by 2030.

And while Bunting concedes that being a solo-founder has its advantages – mainly financial – he believes that co-founding is the secret to healthy business ownership.

He said: “Lots of people choose to found on their own, perhaps because they’re afraid of diluting capital but then you hear so many stories about founders becoming lonely or isolated – is it worth it for a bigger payout if you ultimately decide to sell?

This rejection of the idea that profits should trump all else has carried into the pair’s running of the business.

‘We’re not chasing growth at all costs’

Bunting said the goal has been to find a “sweet spot” between rapid and organic growth, with creating a meaningful legacy being the top priority.

He said: “I could get paid more money getting a job working for someone else, but the thing we’re excited about is growing something we can be proud of.

“I’m not saying we’re trying to change the world, but there’s a deep sense of fulfilment in creating something with long term impact.”

In order to continue building the brand, Bear Coffee has launched its first ever crowdfunding drive, targeting £2m to support its national expansion. The campaign, hosted by Crowdcube, will go live in the coming weeks.

Bunting added: “We’re not chasing growth at all costs. Our next steps are about opening new sites in a controlled way.

“Every location should be intentional, in a neighbourhood it can add value to, with growth happening at a rate the operation can sustain.”