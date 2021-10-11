Clubbing sector has lost 86k jobs since start of pandemic

The country’s cultural nightlife sector has lost some 86,000 jobs since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), commissioned a report titled ‘A study of the night time economy’, in which it argued against a return of Covid measures.

An estimated 393,000 jobs were lost in the night time economy while around 86,000 jobs in the nighttime cultural economy – including live music and clubbing – have disappeared.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, said it was critical Covid restrictions were not imposed on the sector in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s timely because at this moment, governments in Scotland and Wales are pressing ahead with chaotic vaccine passport plans, and the UK government refuses to rule out their use in England,” he said.

“It is the worst possible time to introduce vaccine passports, which will further damage a sector essential to the economic recovery.”

The NTIA is among trade body voices to call for the current 12.5 per cent VAT rate to be made permanent to help the hammered sector.

Kill said: “It is crucial the Chancellor use the upcoming Budget to support this beleaguered sector.

“We are calling for him to extend the 12.5 per cent rate of VAT on hospitality until 2024, include door sales in that reduced rate of VAT, because the present system punishes nightclubs that rely on door sales rather than selling tickets, and for him to ensure there are no increases in alcohol duties.

“Our sector really cannot afford any additional burdens.”

In the report, Christian Wakeford, co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for the night-time economy and Conservative MP, said: “As we look to rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic, we must not leave this vital sector behind.”