Clifford Chance hands staff Covid-19 bonus

Clifford Chance will pay staff an extra bonus of five per cent of their salary for their hard work during the pandemic.

As a sign of the firm’s appreciation for its people over the past 12 months, the magic circle law firm will make a one-off payment to each of its lawyers and business professionals around the world.

The Covid-19 bonus is in addition to other salary and bonus reviews, which will go on as normal.

Other London-based law firms will also give staff a Covid bonus, reportedly including Herbert Smith Freehills, Simmons & Simmons and Bevan Brittan. Clifford Chance is the first of the magic circle firms to make such an offer.

Clifford Chance global managing partner Matthew Layton said: “Over an extraordinary year, and in the face of sometimes immense personal challenges, our people have consistently gone the extra mile to support our clients and to support each other. I could not be prouder of our team here at Clifford Chance.”