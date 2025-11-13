CLEAN Linen & Workwear Reduces Collisions by 38% with Samsara

UK linen and workwear rental and laundry service company CLEAN Linen & Workwear has reduced collisions and speeding following the implementation of the Samsara Connected Operations® Platform. By replacing outdated telematics systems, CLEAN was empowered to create a new driver safety and coaching programme across its 120-strong fleet of commercial vehicles, promoting safer, more efficient driving habits.

Using Samsara’s Vehicle Telematics and AI Dash Cams, every CLEAN driver can access real-time, accurate insights into their road performance. The shift from manager-only visibility to shared access has enabled drivers to understand the impact of dangerous driving behaviours, such as harsh braking or speeding, and recognise exactly where improvements are needed.

This data-driven approach to safety has enabled CLEAN to provide targeted coaching sessions focused on specific driver behaviours, as well as identify and reward positive driving habits to enable coaches to reinforce good performance.

The result is a more safety-conscious workforce that is collectively driving significant improvements in safety and efficiency:

38% reduction in collision rates company-wide, with some sites achieving over 50%

14% improvement in MPG and 97% reduction in hours driven over the speed limit

10% reduction in repairs & maintenance expenditure

80% improvement in overall fleet safety scores

Speaking on the transformation with Samsara, Peter Cox, Head of Transport at CLEAN Linen & Workwear, said, “We now have a centralised process which brings the consistency we need to the forefront of all insurance investigations. It’s not just the collision investigations that are reaping the rewards, but also the coaching benefit of evidence-based learning.”

The benefits realised through Samsara, including a cash bursary from CLEAN’s insurer, have allowed the company to reinvest in enhancing its driver safety and development programme. CLEAN is exploring additional Samsara capabilities to standardise training and communicate safety campaigns more effectively across the business.

Seth Stanfield, UK&I Director Enterprise and Mid Market Sales at Samsara, added, “CLEAN Linen & Workwear is a great example of how leaning into safety leads to major, knock-on benefits throughout the business. By incentivising better driving habits, CLEAN has cut down on emissions, reduced insurance premiums, and extended vehicle lifespans. The results highlight that, when technology and culture are aligned, fleets can ensure their drivers feel safe, supported, and confident while out on the road.”

