Claudia ­Winkleman’s bumper pay day revealed after The Traitors success

Claudia Winkleman is leaving Strictly at the end of this series. Credit - Getty

Claudia ­Winkleman’s huge pay day thanks to the success of The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

The TV presenter earned around £2m in the year ending April 2025, according to accounts for her firm, Little Owl Productions, which have just been filed with Companies House.

Claudia ­Winkleman paid £575,000 in corporation tax during the financial year which left her with earnings of around £2m.

The firm’s cash reserves also jumped from £1.5m to nearly £3m in the year.

Little Owl Productions was set up in 2003 and counts Claudia Winkleman its sole director.

As well as The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman also presents The Piano and game show One Question on Channel 4.

Claudia Winkleman’s pay rises as Graham Norton’s falls

The accounts for Claudia Winkleman’s production company have been published after fellow BBC star Graham Norton bumper pay packet was cut.

Read more 745 Game for MND raises £110,000 as rugby union and league come together

According to the results of Norton’s production company So Television, the TV presenter took home £2.4m last year, down from the £2.7m he received in 2023.

Like Winkleman, Norton’s pay is not included in the BBC’s annual star salaries list because he is paid through his production company rather than the corporation itself.

The reduction came after So Television, which makes The Graham Norton Show, posted a fall in its financial performance for 2024 after The John Bishop Show and Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda did not return for new series last year.

So Television, which was co-founded by presenter Graham Norton, said the decision not to renew the shows resulted in the company’s programming hours falling from 28 to 22.

That drop also resulted its revenue going from £14.5m to £10m and its pre-tax profit reducing from £3.9m to £2.2m, accounts filed with Companies House show.

In the UK, the firm’s revenue fell from £10.7m to £7.7m and from £3.7m to £2.3m in the rest of the world.

So Television was founded in 1998 by Graham Norton and Graham Stuart. The business was acquired by ITV Studios for around £17m in August 2012.