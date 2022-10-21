Civil Aviation Authority chief steps down after a summer of travel chaos

The chief of the UK Civil Aviation Authority will stand now next year after a rocky few years of pandemic transport chaos and strike action drama.

Richard Moriarty has worked for the organisation for more than ten years, in senior roles including Director of Competition and Economic Regulation, Director of Consumers and Markets, Deputy Chief Executive and latterly as Chief Executive for the last five years.

“At the end of this financial year I will have served the Civil Aviation Authority for over ten years and I have decided that at this time it will be right for me to step down and start the next chapter of my career,” Moriarty said.

“The Civil Aviation Authority is a truly unique organisation that achieves amazing things, and I am confident it will continue to do so given the strength of talent and leadership within the organisation and the commitment of its people.

“I intend to take up a new role in the private sector and I also intend to deepen my contribution to the social housing and the charity sectors.”

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulate security arrangements at UK airports, air carriers, cargo and in-flight suppliers. It is their job to ensure that the relevant entities comply with UK and international security requirements.

Moriarty has headed the CAA up at an incredibly turbulent time, and his successor will inherit an even more complex landscape.

Just yesterday transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said rail workers’ wage increases need to be realistic as the Treasury cannot cope with salaries going up according to inflation rates.

To union’s dismay, Trevelyan told the transport select committee yesterday: “Within the rail sector we have to maintain wage restraint because we’ve already spent £16bn just keeping it going”.

Aslef told City A.M. it wasn’t workers’ fault that inflation rates had soared to 10.1 per cent while TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes said rail staff shouldn’t “foot the bill for the pandemic or the government’s crashing of the economy.”

Trevelyan’s remarks were made hours after the RMT announced a fresh wave of strikes for November as part of its long-standing dispute with train operators over jobs, salaries and working conditions.

Network Rail workers will walk out on 3,5 and 7 November, while London Underground and Overground staff will strike on 3 November as part of a separate dispute. RMT workers at 14 train operating companies will also walk out on 3 and 5 November.

Trevelyan also reiterated that the government was pressing ahead with ensuring minimum service levels (MSL) during transport strikes.