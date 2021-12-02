City’s nitrogen dioxide dropped 42 per cent in five years

The levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in Square Mile have dropped 42 per cent since 2016.

Figures from the City of London Corporation – which were later confirmed by air quality monitors such as Beech Street and the Aldgate School – revealed a year-on-year improvement over the last five years, as a result of air quality measures and the Covid-19 pandemic acting as catalysts.

The City’s air is expected to improve further through the City Corporation’s Air Quality Strategy – which aims for over 90 per cent of Square Mile to meet WHO standards by 2025.

“These statistics show a very welcome improvement in air quality but there is still a lot of work to do,” City of London Corporation’s environmental services committee Keith Bottomley said.

“Air pollution remains a public health crisis in the capital, and the latest WHO guidelines show that it has a greater impact on health than previously thought.

“We will take bold and practical actions to eradicate toxic air, raise community awareness and reduce exposure in the Square Mile and City and wider London.”

To achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2040, the City Corporation has also pledged to the Climate Action Strategy, which commits to achieve net zero operations by 2027.