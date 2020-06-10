CityFibre announces 10,000 jobs boost to roll-out infrastructure

CityFibre has today announced a 10,000 jobs boost as part of its efforts to upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure to full fibre.

The recruitment drive will target those now unemployed as a result of the pandemic and service-leavers. There will also be job opportunities for qualified and experienced telecoms workers.

Read more: Cityfibre extends full fibre roll-out to 36 more cities

Jobs will be created within CityFibre’s pool of network construction partner delivering the £4bn rollout of full fibre infrastructure. The government has made the deployment of the infrastructure by 2025 a key target.

The Goldman Sachs-backed digital infrastructure firm said it was also looking to attract more women and those with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, both of which are significantly under-represented in the construction industry.

The recruitment drive for the first wave of trainees will begin later this month. CityFibre said it is hoping to recruit individuals from the town or city identified for roll-out, to help boost local employment and economies.

Chairman Steve Holliday said: “The programme will reach deep into our society to include some of those most in need of opportunity. Ultimately, it will ensure the skilled workforce is in place to get the job done and at the same time provide up-skilling and well-paid jobs across more than 100 towns and cities.”

Once trained, recruits will be introduced to CityFibre’s local network construction partners and considered for network delivery roles.

Read more: Mobile provider Three taps Cityfibre for 5G rollout

In March the firm extended the roll-out of its full fibre network to another 36 towns and cities around the country. It said it hoped to begin construction in all of the new locations by the end of the year.

Digital secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We’re working closely with firms like CityFibre and I warmly welcome their commitment to building a highly-skilled and diverse telecoms workforce which will boost growth right across the UK.”