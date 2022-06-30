Square Mile’s post-pandemic leisure revival to be spearheaded by top West End marketing guru

Luciana Magliocco

The West End’s top marketing guru has been brought on board by the Square Mile to lead its post-pandemic leisure revival.

Luciana Magliocco will spearhead Destination City, in a bid to “redefine” the oldest part of the capital after multiple lockdowns hit retailers, pubs and bars hard.

Three big events are already planned for Autumn, with a programme including festivals and attractions funded to the tune of £2.5m a year, raging from music and art, to educational activities and sport.

Magliocco , who will begin in September, is moving from the New West End Company, at which she spent 11 years running its marketing and driving its transformation into one of the most visited parts of the capital – and the world – for tourists.

The company looks after 600 retailers, restauranteurs, cultural attractions, events and more, including the world-renowned Christmas lights in Oxford and Regent Street, traffic-free days to support shops and Pop-Up programmes.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to enhance and shape the future of the Square Mile – the heart of the most exciting, dynamic, and historic city in the world”, she said.

She added the scheme will also improve its “green ambitions, leading to a more sustainable City”, while supporting the corporation’s existing investment of more than £130m in heritage and culture in the Square Mile.

The scheme’s Autumn launch event will tell the Square Mile’s story through immersive theatre, while looking toward its future.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Luciana’s calibre and experience to oversee this flagship programme”, said policy chair of the City of London Corporation, Chris Hayward,.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the Square Mile, just as the Elizabeth line is connecting more people to the City than ever before.

“We are putting the City of London on the map as a world-leading destination, which is fun, creative, and inclusive.”