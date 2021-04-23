City rocked by another Extinction Rebellion protest as Lloyd's office is targeted

Climate activists have offloaded a pile of fake coal outside the headquarters of Lloyd’s of London this morning in another protest against the fossil fuel industry.

Using a tipper truck to deposit the rubble outside the City insurer’s headquarters, members of Extinction Rebellion placed placards in the mound reading ‘stop Adani’, ‘we are the dead canaries’ and ‘do not insure the West Cumbria coal mine.’

The protestors held banners reading “climate criminals”, “fossil fuels= death” and “insuring fossil fuels = ensuring climate breakdown”.

It comes as HSBC’s Canary Wharf headquarters were targeted yesterday, which saw its windows smashed.

The bank said that it welcomed discussion on climate change but that it could not ‘condone vandalism’.

Extinction Rebellion has said that this morning’s demonstration formed part of Insurance Rebellion, a network of groups including Extinction Rebellion UK, protesting role of the insurance industry in fuelling the climate crisis.

The group confirmed the protest was meant to highlight Lloyd’s financing of polluting projects, like tar sands and coal mines – including the UK’s controversial Cumbria coal mine.

“Every day that Lloyd’s continues to insure fossil fuel projects we move one step closer to climate breakdown,” Insurance Rebellion member called Harriet said, adding that “fossil fuel companies are destroying our planet, causing millions of people’s homes to be flooded, burnt to the ground in wildfires, and reclaimed by rising sea levels.”

“We have to stop fossil fuels now before the climate emergency becomes any worse. Fossil fuel companies can’t run without insurance, so let’s stop insuring them.”