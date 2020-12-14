City of London Police look to reunite stolen bikes with owners

City of London Police have launched a stolen bike gallery to reunite stolen bicycles with their owners.

As part of a recent clampdown on cycle theft across the City, the City of London Police has seized a number of stolen bikes and are looking to try and return them to their owners.

London has seen a surge in bike thefts. In August, the number of stolen bikes reported in Greater London was up by 49 per cent compared to the same time last year according to data from the Metropolitan Police.

22, 507 bikes have been stolen in Greater London since January 2020. However, the figure may be far greater as many people do not bother to report bike theft.

This initiative allows people to search the gallery for their stolen bikes, email the City of London Police and it will be returned to them.

