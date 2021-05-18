City of London celebrates the return of indoor hospitality and culture as Government continues to ease lockdown restrictions

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation has today (17 May) announced a further series of events to mark the reopening of its indoor hospitality, cultural and heritage institutions based across the Square Mile.

As the Government’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions in England reaches its third step, Lord Mayor of London William Russell and Policy Chair of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness will be visiting and celebrating the return of well-known institutions which include the Barbican, the Museum of London, the London Mithraeum, Tower Bridge visitor space and the Tower of London, all of which are set to reopen to the public this week.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs will also be able to welcome visitors indoors for the first time since the start of the national lockdown. The Lord Mayor will be visiting some of these businesses including Tower Suites Hotel, Drake and Morgan venues and the Dorsett City Hotel. The grand opening of the new Italian market chain Eataly is also set to take place this week – the first outpost of the chain in the UK.

Like the rest of the country, the food and hospitality sector in the Square Mile has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

In February, a report was published by the Culture and Commerce Taskforce setting out recommendations to help secure the capital’s creative future and tackle the “cultural catastrophe” caused by the pandemic. The City of London Corporation is the fourth largest funder of heritage and cultural activities in the UK and invests over £130m every year.

The City of London Corporation has also been supporting Square Mile businesses in other ways. These include a recently launched Covid Business Recovery Fund of up to £50 million aimed at SMEs.

Lord Mayor of London, William Russell said:

“Culture, heritage and hospitality are deeply rooted in the history of the City and it is part of what makes the Square Mile so attractive to visitors and workers alike.

“This is why today marks such a significant moment for the people working in these sectors and those that enjoy visiting these venues. The vibrancy and buzz which makes the City such an exciting place in which to work and visit is fast returning.”

Policy Chair of the City of London Corporation, Catherine McGuinness said:

“The City has always provided a lively leisure scene with a vast array of hospitality, retail, cultural and heritage opportunities.

“After months of lockdown, businesses are geared up and ready to welcome visitors back safely. I’m sure visitors, workers and residents will – like myself – be keen to show support to these local City businesses and institutions as they emerge from lockdown.”