City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

LEXI Finance appoints former CBRE director

Real estate capital advisory LEXI Finance has poached a debt advisory lead and former associate director from commercial real estate and investment firm CBRE.

Joining LEXI’s Mayfair office as a senior associate, Robert Sadler is set to bolster the firm’s capital structuring team.

With over a decade of experience in the commercial real estate space, Sadler’s experience spans Deutsche Pfanbriefbank, Metro Bank and a period of consultancy with Morgan Stanley.

With Metro Bank, Sadler oversaw a commercial real estate loan book of more than £1bn, with the purpose of growing the loan book.

The incoming senior associate has also worked on behalf of lenders for a string of London-based schemes from One Hyde Park to Wembley Football Stadium.

“Robert’s appointment as our latest senior hire adds another string to our bow,” Co-founder of LEXI Finance Charlie Armstrong said.

“His cross-sector real estate experience and wealth of knowledge from working with different banks will only improve the service we can provide to our clients.”

Aviva strengthens Executive Committee

Insurance giant Aviva has added a Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and a Chief Information Officer (CIO) to its executive committee.

Incoming CRO Andrea Montague joined Aviva in April last year as Group Financial Controller, after being Group Chief Internal Auditor for Standard Life for more than a decade and most recently Deputy Group Finance Director at Royal London.

While John Cummings joins the insurance heavyweight as CIO, after previously acting as CIO for the group’s UK General Insurance business.

Prior to Aviva, however, Cummings had held positions at Vodafone and BT which the group said highlights Aviva’s new focus on technology and online.

CEO Amanda Blanc said: “The promotions of Andrea and John are richly deserved and reflect the depth of talent within Aviva.

“The appointments will further strengthen our Executive team as we continue to focus on the critical task of transforming our performance.”

Shift snags former M&C Saatchi Finance Director as CFO

On-demand delivery platform Shift has snagged the former Finance Director of M&C Saatchi Michael Saunders for its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position in the capital.

Saunders, who joins from M&C Saatchi after five years and the position with immediate effect, will also sit on the board of directors. Prior to M&C Saatchi, Saunders trained with Big Four firm KPMG.

The new CFO has been called in to rebuild shareholder support following “historic accounting issues”, Shift said in a statement.

The appointment comes amid a period of growth for Shift as its gross marketplace value swells.

Founder and Chief Executive Jacob Corlett said: “We look forward to working with him as the business develops, as we take on more people, win more commercial contracts and, ultimately, be the cause for change in a sector that is ready for a tech disrupter.”