City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Pinterest

Photo sharing and publishing platform Pinterest has hired a Global Agency Commercial Lead for its London office.

Stepping into the role in November, Martin Galvin is set to lead the platform’s commercial partnerships programs with media networks internationally.

Galvin will also help to scale Pinterest’s advertising business, after spending the past five years at advertising firm GroupM.

His work in the advertising arm will bolster Pinterest’s partnerships with agencies to scale brands like John Lewis, Gucci, L’Oreal, Inditex, Diageo, BMW, Lidl, Intermarche and Birds Eye.

“Martin’s experience in driving results with global clients and his ambition to help build a more positive internet makes him an ideal fit to help businesses reach inspired shoppers on Pinterest,” Global Head of Agency and Ads Partners, Yolanda Lam, said.

SumUp

London-based digital payments firm SumUp has confirmed it has a new CEO for Europe

Michael Schrezenmaier had held a number of C-suite positions, including COO and Co-CEO, at his previous company Pipedrive, which achieved unicorn status last year.

The incoming lead said: “SumUp is a company known for its entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to embrace change which, combined with its growth journey and continued upward trajectory, makes this an exciting time to join.”

Co-founder of the fintech firm, Marc-Alexander Christ, said: “Michael is a prime example of the type of person that will drive the company forward as we look to uphold our strong position in Europe – and deliver for our merchants.”

Arqit

Quantum encryption technology company Arqit has hired a capital markets and fintech veteran to manage its financial services offering.

Jason Nabi, who has previously held leadership roles across HSBC and BNP Paribas, brings some three decades of experience to the role.

“The digital assets boom will not last unless the cryptographic problem at their heart is solved. Arqit has done this and is already the market leader in this field,” Nabi said.

The new Managing Director has also worked at Bloomberg, IBM and blockchain firm Paxos.

Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams said: “We are thrilled to have Jason join our company to build a high-performance team to drive our financial services division and capitalise on the massive unmet demand not only for stronger, simpler encryption but also in the value-added services we are building.”