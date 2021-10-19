City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Azets

Accountancy and business advisory services Azets has promoted Naomi Wells to Tax Partner.

After joining the firm in 2015, Wells has been promoted several times, including to Associate Director in January.

The appointment is one of three promotions in Azets’ London office this month.

“Azets is growing fast and in order to fulfil our ambitious expansion plans we need to not only recruit the right people, but also look after and promote the most talented into positions where the deep and broad knowledge and experience they have gained will benefit our clients and our colleagues alike,” Regional CEO William Payne said.

One Minute to Midnight

Market research and insight consultancy One Minute to Midnight has posted a new Research Manager to its London office.

After working with the firm as a freelancer, George Clapp joins on a permanent basis as the firm works on projects with media giants like TikTok and PlayStation.

“Understanding people first to inform how the services and products they use can impact them is what drives my curiosity, so One Minute to Midnight’s human-first approach was the perfect fit for me,” Clapp said.

His appointment follows that of Emily Hoong who also joined the London office under the same position.

First Derivative

First Derivative has hired a Managing Director of its Risk and Sustainable Finance practice, as it seeks to bolster its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) risk offering.

With ESG climber higher on the business agenda, Johnny Mattimore joins with the task of leading a global team supporting clients across financial and non-financial risk management.

“Many organisations are increasingly struggling to access standardised means to measure, monitor or manage their ESG-related data, as they oversee risks across their business,” Mattimore said.

“Working on these complex data challenges, I’m excited by the opportunity for us to take a leading role in the integration of emerging risk with traditional risk management practices.”

After starting his career at Citi and ING, Mattimore has held a number of roles across Gartmore Global Asset Management, Old Mutual and RAB Capital.

Managing director of the firm, David Collins said: “This appointment will help us develop unique product offerings that address the lack of cohesion across the industry when it comes to integrated sustainability reporting.”