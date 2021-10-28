City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Regal London

Residential developer Regal London has poached the British Property Federation’s director of strategy and external affairs (BFP) for its new head of corporate affairs position.

Leaving the BFP after more than a decade, Ghislaine Halpenny will be responsible for the firm’s sustainability strategy as net zero swells in priority for the housing sector in the run up to COP26.

Halpenny will also help Regal London manage its relationships with stakeholders, including local and central government.

“Ghislaine will be invaluable in supporting the delivery of our new sustainability strategy as we prepare to launch our first Regal London Real Estate Academy and develop our net zero carbon roadmap,” CEO Jonathan Seal said.

“We’re really excited to have her on board and to utilise her extensive industry experience and network as we continue to deliver our ambitious mixed-use schemes across the capital.”

Aviva

Insurance giant Aviva has posted another independent non-executive director to its board, who stepped into the role on Friday.

Most recently senior independent director of RSA Insurance Group, Martin Strobel has held a number of senior roles over his career so far.

Strobel, who will also be seated on the Nomination and Governance Committee, is currently vice chair and lead independent director of partners group holding AG and deputy chair of MSG LifeAG.

Chair George Culmer said: “Martin is an accomplished director in insurance and private equity and we are delighted to welcome him to the board. His business leadership and non-executive experience in the insurance and technology sectors make him a valuable addition to the Aviva board.”

Virgin Media O2 Business

The newly set up Virgin Media O2 Business has appointed a new director of wholesale fixed, who will succeed Mike Hallam as he exits the business for a new role.

Joining the senior leadership team, Diego Tedesco will lead the daily operations of the fixed wholesale business.

Tedesco, who will report to the business’ managing director Jo Bertram, moves from his position in the wholesale fixed leadership team, which he held for nearly nine years.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead the fixed wholesale business into the next phase of its journey. One that I believe brings a huge chance for our team to build on the successes we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Tedesco said.

Virgin Media O2, which launched at the beginning of June, is the combined company between the mobile network heavyweight O2 with Virgin Media’s broadband network.