City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

Brewin Dolphin

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has posted a new the wealth director to its 1762 team at 8 Waterloo Place in St James’s, London.

Kam Bagga joins the ‘1762’ team, which offers wealth advisory services for clients with ‘sophisticated’ financial needs, with over 15 years of experience in financial services.

The seventh addition to the team within recent months, Bagga has held positions at a string of high profile firms like Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and more recently Henley Investment Management.

Head of 1762, Simon Blowey said: “We are going from strength to strength.”

“Our approach is proving to be attractive not only to clients, but also to people who want to work in an environment that places great emphasis on wealth planning and innovative wealth management services underpinned by a broad range of investment solutions.”

Media Tech SPAC

Media Tech SPAC has hired a former Warner Bros. Entertainment veteran as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Frank McDonnell brings over 25 years’ experience in the media industry and will sit on the media acquisition company’s board.

Over his career, the incoming CFO worked on all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films as well as films from the DC universe, including Aquaman, Wonder Woman and the Dark Knight trilogy.

McDonnell was also a Trustee Director on the Board of the two Warner Bros. pension schemes, where he was involved in setting the investment strategy and dealing with all aspects of the schemes’ funding.

CEO John Mahtani said: “We are delighted that Frank has joined the MTS team as we focus on taking the business to the next stage in its development.”

Bridge

US-based industrial real estate firm Bridge Industrial has made two new appointments to its UK team, as it pursues development opportunities across Greater London.

William Martire De La Mare has been appointed as Financial Controller, while Aisling O’Kane has joined as Head of Planning.

With 10 years of experience in real estate, De La Mare joins Bridge from Tritax Group. Prior to that, he worked with Savills Investment Management and within the real estate and development audit team at BDO UK for four years.

Aisling, who joins from Savills, is a Chartered Town Planner with over 14 years’ experience in private consultancy and local government roles, having previously worked for Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

“We are delighted to welcome William and Aisling to our ever-expanding UK team which has grown from two to seven in the last nine months,” Partner at the firm, Paul Hanley, said.

“Both have a wealth of experience in the industrial and logistics sector to support out continued drive into last mile logistics.”

Getech

Outside of the City, geoscience data provider Getech has poached its incoming Chief Business Development Officer from energy giant Shell.

Max Brouwers is set to focus on the company’s energy transition growth strategy and expansion into the European and global markets.

A geoscientist himself, Brouwers has held a range of senior leadership roles across his 25-year career.

CEO Dr Jonathan Copus said: “Max’s work as Leader of Energy Transition for Global Exploration at Shell aligns him perfectly to our focus on business development in hydrogen, carbon capture, geothermal and strategic minerals.