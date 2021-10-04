Future lifts full-year profit outlook as it snags a bout of new titles like The Week

London-listed media group Future has upgraded its full-year profit outlook as it is on track to report yet another year of growth, reaping the rewards of the world’s swift pivot to online.

“The board expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be at the top end of expectations1, following July’s upgraded forecast for the year,” Future said in a statement.

It comes as the media group confirms that it has bought media subscriptions business Dennis – which will see titles The Week UK, MoneyWeek, Science & Nature, Minecraft World and Coach fall under Future’s wing.

CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne said: “I am pleased to report that the continued successful execution of our strategy puts us on track to report another year of strong revenue and profit growth.

“I am confident that the acquisition of Dennis will help to accelerate our progress, and am delighted to welcome the team to Future.”

The group’s chief financial officer (CFO) is also set to step down from the position at the end of the month, after being appointed the role at the height of the pandemic in June last year.