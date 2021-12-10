City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Tesco Bank

Tesco Bank has bolstered its board with a new independent non-executive director, who brings three decades of financial services experience to the position.

Liz Buckley, a former group transformation director at Direct Line Group, has also held leading positions within the HSBC group.

While at HSBC, Buckley was responsible for the development and delivery of all the bank’s retail insurance products worldwide, with teams in London and Hong Kong.

Chairman of Tesco Bank Sir John Kingman said: “Liz has tremendous financial services expertise, particularly within insurance, and this will be of great value to us.”

Railsbank

Embedded finance platform Railsbank has appointed a new head of customer success for the UK and Europe.

Joining from Salesforce, Danna Gurbaxani brings over 15 years of experience across customer success and sales within B2B data and technology to the role.

Under the new role, the incoming customer lead will scale the Railsbank’s customer success team.

COO of Railsbank for the UK and Europe, Louisa Murray said: “Her extensive leadership and industry experience will make her an invaluable asset to the team, as well as to our customers.

“As we continue to grow our customer base across a number of new vertical sectors, Danna’s expertise couldn’t come at a better time.”

Curve

Fintech firm Curve has poached a former Amazon veteran as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Eric Molitor, who spent more than a decade at the digital retail giant, moves directly from a UK technology start-up known as Improbable.

The latest hire follows the London-based firm’s latest funding round in which it secured $95m in extra capital.

“The appointment of Eric is a major milestone for our business,” CEO and founder Shachar Bialick said.

“He brings a wealth of technology experience and we’re at a pivotal moment on our growth journey. While there is a lot about Eric’s background that impressed us, I was won over by his understanding of the culture engineers need to thrive and knack for building organisations that free them to work their best.”