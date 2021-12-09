City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

UHY Hacker Young

Accountancy group UHY Hacker Young has bolstered its London office with a new research and development (R&D) tax partner.

Joining from East Midlands firm Duncan & Toplis, Kevin Edwards is set to advise on large and complex R&D tax credit claims across construction, pharmaceuticals, engineering, advanced manufacturing, and software.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the London R&D tax team. UHY Hacker Young has a brilliant reputation… I look forward to working with the team to help maximise tax savings for the firm’s clients,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who brings almost two decades of experience to the position, is also a member of HMRC’s R&D Consultative Committee.

Managing partner Subarna Banerjee said: “With a track record of securing the most complex and challenging R&D claims through deep technical knowledge, Kevin was an obvious choice to join our team.”

Numis

City broker and investment bank Numis built out its growth capital solutions (GCS) team with several new hires.

Incoming team director, Gbolahan Ladipo, brings some 14 years of experience in M&A advice, from the likes of UBS, Hawkpoint and most recently Nomura.

Ladipo is joined by Matt Wisniewski, who has also been appointed as a director, joins from Barclays as a VP equity analyst.

While former Fever-Tree lead Rachel Stott joins as associate director, bringing four years in equity research at JP Morgan to the newly appointed role.

The latest hires follow the appointment of managing director Ash Patel, who joined the GCS team earlier this year to focus on the healthcare sector.

Co-CEOs Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson said: “We continue to see positive momentum behind our growth capital solutions offering, with disruptive, high-growth private companies… Matt, Gbolahan and Rachel will play a key role in ensuring we remain well positioned to leverage this trend in global capital markets, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the growing team.”

Podium Analytics

NGO and charity Podium Analytics, founded by former McLaren Technology CEO Ron Dennis, has appointed a new trustee from CVC Capital Partners.

Donald Mackenzie, a co-founder and co-chair at CVC, joins the board alongside Dennis.

“As we continue to focus on bringing together the best minds in science, technology, academia, business and sport, we are delighted that Donald has agreed to join our board,” Dennis said.

“I am confident that with his extensive network and wealth of experience, he will make a significant contribution to promoting our vision and shaping the future success of Podium.”