City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Savills

Savills has bolstered its building and project consultancy team with a new director at the firm’s Margaret Street head office.

Andrew Hezelgrave brings more than 15 years of experience in the commercial property sector to the London office.

Joining from Black Cat Building Consultancy, where he worked for clients including Investcorp and Brydell Partners in both the UK and Europe, Hezelgrave will step into the technical due diligence (TDD) team.

“We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to Savills,” said head of the Savills TDD team Steve Page. “His experience and expertise will undoubtedly help to further strengthen our capability and ensure we can continue to offer a best in class service to our clients.”

EY-Parthenon

EY-Parthenon has hired an associate partner for its 250-strong turnaround and restructuring strategy team.

Iestyn Matthews, who brings over two decades’ experience to the position, rejoins EY from restructuring boutique THM Partners.

After working across EY’s business risk and restructuring teams for almost ten years, Matthews joined Alvarez & Marsal where he also focused on company side restructuring.

“As a dedicated advisor to UK corporates for the bulk of his career, Iestyn is a strong addition to the team, and I’m thrilled to welcome him back,” turnaround and restructuring strategy leader for the UK and Ireland, Alan Hudson, said.

Atrato Group

Alternatives asset management and advisory group Atrato Group has added four fresh hires to its renewable energy team.

Gustaf Schuler, Alex Papastefanakis, Brett Pieterse and Omer Saeed join Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF), which launched in November in an oversubscribed listing.

Schuler, who has over 10 years’ experience in the renewables industry, previously spent three years at Macquarie Group’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

Papastefanakis joins from Akereos Capital, a specialist advisory firm focused on power infrastructure, having also worked for GIG.

While Pieterse, who was formerly finance director for the Vercity Group, and Saeed, who has over 13 years’ experience in the energy sector, step onto the fund finance team.

“The renewables team is going from strength to strength,” group chief investment officer Steven Noble said. “These new hires bring a wealth of renewables and solar experience, which will be paramount in allowing us to help UK corporates achieve a net zero transition.”