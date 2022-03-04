City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

MCA

The Management Consultancies Association (MCA), a trade association, has announced that an EY veteran will be its next president.

Yunus Ozler, EY UK&I energy and resources consulting leader and partner, who currently sits on the MCA board as vice president, will take on the top role on 6 April.

Ozler brings 22 years of experience to the position. Having joined the Big Four firm in 2006, the incoming president has authored several publications on new energy business models, digital technology and customer centricity.

“Yunus has been a tireless and active supporter of many of our key activities on the MCA board and we look forward to working with him,” MCA chief executive Tamzen Isacsson said.

Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management has hired a new managing director and head of real estate for its client solutions group across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Alex James joins from Round Hill Capital where he was head of capital markets and before that managing director at Hines, after starting his career at Lehman Brothers.

“Alex will play a central role in shaping and developing Macquarie Asset Management’s real estate client engagement strategy in partnership with our investment teams from around the world,” head of the client solutions group, Adam Lygoe said.

“He is a seasoned real estate professional having led equity capital raising efforts for a range of real estate strategies over many years.”

Hogan Lovells

Law firm Hogan Lovells has bolstered its UK financial services regulatory consulting practice.

Frank Brown, who has previously held senior positions with Big Four firms PwC and KPMG, joins as a senior director.

The incoming director was most recently head of risk and transformation at financial services regulatory consultancy Bovill.

“Frank’s experience of guiding firms through the regulatory maze, to take a right-sized approach to risk and reward, will help us to ensure the practice’s success and expansion,” sponsor partner Emily Reid said.