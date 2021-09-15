City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Falcon posts City veteran Joe Nally to board

Falcon Oil & Gas has posted Cenkos co-founder Joe Nally as a new non-executive chairman to the board of the company with immediate effect.

Nally, a City veteran, replaced Joachim Conrad who will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

The incoming non-executive chairman has over 45 years’ experience in London’s capital markets -including his 18 years at Cenkos Securities, which help establish in 2004.

“I am delighted to be joining the board of Falcon at this exciting time with the recent significant development providing a line of sight to gas commercialisation of the Beetaloo in the Northern Territory, Australia,” Nally said.

Prior to Cenkos, however, Nally was a partner and director at Williams de Broe and an individual member of the International Stock Exchange of London.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe onto the board of Falcon as non-executive chairman. Joe’s strategic insight and vision gained from his extensive experience in oil and gas in the UK and North American markets will be a huge asset to the company,” CEO Philip O’Quigley added.

“I would like to sincerely thank Joachim Conrad for his stewardship of the company as chairman since 2015 and I am delighted that he will remain on the board as a non-executive director.”

BDO appoints three new partners

Stefan Beyers

Cherry Cromarty

Tom Holt

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP has appointed three new partners across its audit and advisory teams this month, who will all be based in and around the capital.

Stefan Beyers joins BDO’s financial services team as an audit partner, bringing with him extensive experience in audit and advisory engagements for banking and capital markets clients.

Joining from PwC South Africa, Beyers has spent time advising corporate and investment banks around the credit impairment impact of Covid-19 and LIOBR transition.

Also joining from Big Four firm PwC, Cherry Cromarty will act as a partner in its risk advisory services (RAS) team.

With almost 20 years’ experience advising businesses across a wide range of industries, Cromarty is set to help grow BDO’s internal audit and risk services offering, focusing on the retail and consumer sectors.

While Tom Holt will lead the firm’s strategy and diligence offering in the retail and consumer sectors as part of the M&A team.

“I have no doubt that all of our recent partner appointments will help us deliver the highest quality work to our clients as we all continue to look ahead to a post-pandemic world,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

The firm has been on a hiring spree since January, appointing some 17 external and 20 internal individuals as partner.

Knight Frank bolsters flexible office solutions team

Wumi Eyiangho

Oliver Levesley

Knight Frank has bolstered its newly formed flexible office solutions team with two new hires, as the march back to offices gets the green light from government.

Wumi Eyiangho, who is set to be based in the firm’s Shoreditch office, joins from Rubix Real Estate, but also spent two years with Colliers as a serviced office broker.

While Oliver Levesley joins from Victor Harris Commercial, where he was a senior agent specialising in the acquisition of flexible office space.

Levesley is no stranger to London’s prime property market, having worked on acquisitions and disposals of office based in the West End and the City.

“Wumi and Oliver bring valuable industry experience and sector knowledge to the team, enabling us to continue providing specialist insight to clients around flexible workspace solutions,” head of flexible solutions Amanda Lim said.

“We have seen a rapid uptick in interest levels from all types of businesses, including fast-growth tech and life sciences companies, global law firms, insurance companies and private equity firms.

“Demand is characterised by a flight to quality, as occupiers are after a workplace experience that fosters creativity, innovation, and collaboration in a bid to attract and retain top talent.”

Square Mile hires new business development lead

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has appointed Scott Dakers as its new business development director this month, in a bid to drive the commercial growth of the business in the north of the UK.

Dakers is set to be responsible for developing existing client relationships across Square Mile’s managed portfolio and consultancy services, in addition to growing the company’s footprint across the North..

Bringing over three decades of experience within the financial services sphere, Dakers joins from EdenTree Investment Management.

Prior to this, the incoming business development lead was head of UK regional sales at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“We are incredibly excited to have someone of Scott’s standing joining Square Mile,” CEO Richard Romer-Lee said, adding that “Scott’s wealth of experience will be key as we look to continue to expand across the north of the UK.”