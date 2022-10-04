City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

GPP

Financial services provider GPP, part of Titan Wealth, has poached its new chief executive officer from American investment banking giant BNY Mellon’s Pershing business.

Geoff Towers will be responsible for leading GPP as a core part of the group’s growth strategy and further establishing the group’s position in providing technology and wealth management services.

The incoming chief, who began his career at Citibank some 40-years ago and has held positions at Barclays Wealth and Legal & General, holds a string of non-executive director positions.

“Geoff brings market leading knowledge and extensive experience to the role, and I can think of no one better placed to chart the course for GPP’s continued development,” joint CEO of Titan, Andrew Fearon, said.

Crowe

Financial services firm Crowe has undergone a London-based hiring spree, across its pensions, corporate tax, audit and operations teams.

Graeme Jefford, who becomes a partner in the pension funds team, brings more than 20-years of experience to the firm.

Andrew Hawley, who has been promoted to partner in the corporate tax team, has over 18 years’ tax experience. Trevor Ling and Nick Jones will, respectively, join the corporate tax and audit teams.

Stepping onto the operations board, Tony White and Stephen Adshead join as chief people officer and general counsel respectively.

“They join with strong reputations in the market and it is fantastic to be able to call such experienced professionals with diverse careers our colleagues,” chief executive Nigel Bostock said.

Sandton

Private equity and special situations investment manager Sandton Capital Partners has built out its London team with a fresh investment manager.

Tsvi Lewis will provide transaction support on new investment opportunities and specific projects within the existing Sandton portfolio.

Lewis, how launched his career at Big Four firm Deloitte, brings experience from across Teneo, where he most recently focused on M&A transactions as part of the capital advisory team.

“Tsvi’s appointment strengthens our team, and his background makes him the perfect fit for our business,” European head, Matt Meehan, said.