City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Bovill

Financial regulation consultancy Bovill has appointed a Big Four director to head its wealth practice, covering financial planning, regulatory compliance and prudential obligations.

Based in London, Matt Browne joins from PwC, where he was a director in their risk and regulatory practice, supporting clients across retail investment markets.

Browne, who brings 18 years’ experience in financial regulation, previously worked at the Financial Conduct Authority.

“I know that our Wealth team will be strengthened by his depth of experience including insight from his time at the FCA,” CEO Rebecca Thorpe said. “Our clients will find his perspectives on their most pressing issues highly valuable.”

Squire Patton Boggs

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has posted two new disputes hires into its London office.

Lucy Webster, who has been providing pro bono support to members of the Afghan Judiciary in hiding and seeking to relocate to the UK or other safe states, joins the litigation practice from Eversheds.

“Lucy is a top-class lawyer with impressive and varied experience handling complex disputes and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm,” UK head of litigation, Stephen Sampson, said.

While Marija Šćekić joins the international dispute resolution (IDR) practice as a director from law firm WilmerHale, bringing expertise in energy disputes, including natural gas price review arbitrations, during Europe’s energy crisis.

“Marija’s experience is highly synergistic with the work that we do in this area,” said co-leader of the IDR practice, Stephen Anyway. “She will be a key addition to our London team and to our practice globally.”

FieldHouse Associates

Venture capital (VC) PR agency FieldHouse Associates has hired a former Sunday Times enterprise editor to lead its media strategy.

Peter Evans, who joins from fashion retailer Seasalt Cornwall, is set to work with VC firms alongside cybersecurity companies.

Evans’ appointment follows several senior promotions earlier this month, including that of Iain Alexander, Lily Wiggins, Jhanvi Gudka, Andrew Malone and Max Daniels.

“Peter has an almost unparalleled depth of knowledge – and network of contacts – around the fast-growth tech and VC ecosystem,” founder and managing director Cordelia Meacher said.

“Alongside his journalistic nous, Peter is going to be an invaluable asset to our team and clients alike.”