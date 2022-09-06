City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Coremont

Financial services and portfolio management firm Coremont has appointed a fresh deputy head of product.

Joining from financial intelligence company Qontigo where he was head of technology coordination, Yu Xu is set to help accelerate the firm’s growth trajectory.

His appointment follows that of chief operating officer Akbar Sheriff from State Street Fund Services Ireland in July and ex-Cognizant Microsoft Business Group, Rosie Nugent, who joined as chief people officer.

“It is an exciting time for the business, and I look forward to developing and advancing Coremont’s offering,” said Xu.

WPI Economics

Data insight group WPI Economics has poached its latest managing director from city campaign group BusinessLDN, formerly London First.

Laura Osborne, who will take up the newly created post in January next year, is set to support founding director Matthew Oakley in the day-to-day running of the business.

The former civil servant, currently managing director of corporate affairs at BusinessLDN, will be “central” to growing the orgnisation, Oakley said.

“Laura is a fantastic senior hire and will join the team at a vital moment,” he added.

DAI Magister

Boutique investment bank DAI Magister has hired a new London-based managing director for its Africa branch.

Risana Zitha joins after several years at markets investment bank Renaissance Capital.

The investment banking veteran previously spent 18 years with Morgan Stanley in New York, London and Johannesburg.

“Having him not only join the DAI Magister team but head up our Africa branch is going to have a significant impact on our presence in the market,” co-head Victor Basta said.

“Risana brings an unrivalled depth of expertise handling transactions for both large corporates and growth companies across the continent and a drive to help African founders and key stakeholders succeed.”