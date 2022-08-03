City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Nuveen

Investment manager Nuveen has bolstered its UK consultant relations team in London with a fresh director.

Barry Lee had previously been an associate director for LGT Capital Partners UK, where he held a similar role.

Reporting to managing director and team lead Greg Ohlson, Lee will be responsible for building relationships with consultants and institutional investors as the firm grows across the UK and Europe.

“Barry is a great addition to the expanding team to meet and develop our investment and distribution capabilities,” said Ohlson.

“Given Barry’s experience within the field, I am excited to see how he will take the role forward and look forward to working alongside him in the coming years.”

DWF

Legal and business services giant DWF has built out its real estate practice with a new partner.

Damian Fleming, who will step into DWF’s London office in September, joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner after 16 years as a real estate partner, having spent the last five years as managing partner of the firm’s Manchester office.

The incoming partner brings experience acting for international investors and developers, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individuals, UK and international banks and retailers.

“We are delighted to welcome Damian to the business,” said global head of the real estate practice at DWF, Toby Askin, said. “He has an excellent record technically as a stand out real estate lawyer but also as a leader and influencer of people.”

Equifax

Data, analytics and technology company Equifax has hired a leadership veteran to help lead finance in the continent.

Stéphane Dubois, who joins as senior finance officer for Europe, brings more than two decades of leadership experience to the new role.

Dubois joins from Dutch manufacturing company AkzoNobel, where he spent three years as head of finance transformation.

“Stéphane will be an invaluable addition to my leadership team, bringing extensive experience in technology growth and transformation,” said Equifax president for Europe, Patricio Remón.