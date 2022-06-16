City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Cromwell

Real estate investor and fund manager Cromwell Property Group has hired an abrdn veteran as its new head of investment management for Europe.

Having spent a decade at abrdn, Andrew Creighton is set to oversee all aspects of Cromwell’s investment, fund and asset execution and management activity across the continent, having held leadership positions at Nuveen and Cushman & Wakefield.

Stepping into the European Management Team, Creighton will report directly to Cromwell’s Pertti Vanhanen.

“Andrew is a highly experienced real estate professional who brings more than 25 years of real estate investment management experience to our European platform,” said Vanhanen, the firm’s European managing director.

“His deep expertise across all major investments sectors combined with his demonstrable experience in creating balanced pan-European products across all risk profiles will make a real impact on our business as we accelerate our transition to becoming a stronger European investment manager.”

AXA IM

AXA Investment Managers has bolstered its global credit team with a duo of fresh hires.

Joining as portfolio manager at the end of the month is Charles Fianko, from Lloyds of London, who will be responsible for managing global credit portfolios, assisting the team in delivering outperformance and cashflow for wholesale and institutional clients.

While Monique Carter, who joined in late May, has stepped into the role of solutions strategist and will help institutional clients to navigate sustainability and adhere to new regulations.

“Our fixed income solutions, with full ESG and climate integration, is helping our clients access the investment grade credit markets in a cost-efficient and responsible manner and Charles and Monique will be paramount to continuing the success of this service,” head of fixed investment solutions, Lionel Pernias said.

Cain

Investment firm Cain International, which operates across the US and Europe, has built out its London-based European real estate equity team with two new appointments.

John Spillane, who is set to become bice president for portfolio management, joins from Orion Capital and brings more than a decade’s experience in private equity real estate and asset management in the capital and the US.

While incoming vice president of asset management Robert van Vliet joins from British developer Hammerson and previously oversaw the asset management of prime shopping spots including Brent Cross in London.