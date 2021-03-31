City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Covatic appoints ex-BBC strategy head

Daniel Pike

London-based start-up tech company Covatic has hired an ex-BBC veteran as its chief product officer.

Daniel Pike joins the company, which aims to improve in-app consumer engagement, at the beginning of April after two decades in the media industry.

Pike, former head of strategy at the BBC, will be focused on expanding Covatic’s offering so it can move into new markets out of both London and Birmingham.

“Daniel’s unique blend of skills and knowledge make him a key leader for us as we ready ourselves for this critical next stage in our journey,” Covatic CEO, Nick Pinks, said.

At the BBC, Pike led a £1.4bn commercial activity shift which saw the launch of subscription video on demand.

“My focus, as ever, will be on customer and end user requirements – generating insights; creating definable, measurable and targetable user groups; driving retention and growing engagement,” Pike said.

EY hires two partners for consulting practice

EY has grown its UK and Ireland consulting practice with two partner hires this week.

Helen Bentley joins the firm to grow its private equity practice and building its government and energy sectors.

Formerly a member of EY’s consulting business in Japan, Bentley has also joined the leadership team of EY Seren, part of the firm’s consulting, design and engineering businesses.

“There remain significant challenges within the current business landscape, however, it is an interesting and exciting time to be helping clients develop their strategies and transformation programmes for a post-pandemic environment to help them drive long-term sustainable growth,” Bentley said.

Blair Robinson, previously people operations and transformation director at Dixons Carphone, will help organisations set up and digitise their finances.

“My focus will be predominantly on working with consumer goods and retail clients in the UK and globally,” Robinson added.

Halma hires new non-executive director

Dharmash Mistry

FTSE 100 healthcare tech company Halma, has hired a new independent non-executive Director, effective from tomorrow.

Dharmash Mistry will also become a member of the company’s audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Mistry brings with him a wealth of experience as a venture capitalist and non-executive director.

“Dharmash brings in-depth knowledge and experience of digitalisation and developing new business models which will undoubtedly be of great value to Halma,” chairman, Paul Walker, said.

Currently non-executive director at the British Business Bank, he is also chair of online beauty services Blow LTD.

Mazars hires former Barclay’s head as partner

Mark Hubbard

Tax and audit advisory firm Mazars has appointed a new partner in the financial services tax team, based in the city.

Once the head of tax at Barclay’s, Mark Hubbard will lead the Banking & Capital Markets (BCM) faction in the tax team.

Hubbard is set to support the financial services audit practice, as well as push growth plans for the financial services tax advisory practice.

“Mark’s banking market experience will be invaluable as we develop our team, and look to capitalise on a rising number of opportunities in the financial services advisory market,” head of tax at Mazars, Catherine Hall, said.

Box hires ex-Google Cloud executive

Content cloud company Box has appointed a former Google Cloud executive as president of its Europe, the Middle East and Africa in its London office from 7 June.

Sebastien Marotte is set to join the executive team after over 30 years in the software industry.

“Sebastien has comprehensive knowledge of the EMEA business landscape, and extensive experience leading in multiple markets,” Stephanie Carullo, COO of Box, said.

Previously at Google for over eight years, Marotte has also held positions at Hyperion and Oracle.

“The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change for just about every company on the planet, and the move to the cloud has never been more urgent,” Marotte said.

“As more companies realize that their businesses run on content, the demand for a secure platform for managing all of that content in the cloud will continue to grow.”