City Moves for 5 February - Who's switching jobs at Dechert, Just Group and Clearcourse?

Today’s City Moves includes Dechert, Just Group and Clearcourse

Dechert



Global law firm Dechert has announced that Solomon J. Noh has joined the company’s financial restructuring practice as a partner based in London. Solomon represents sophisticated investment managers in financial restructurings, financings, and mergers and acquisitions. Recently, he represented a consortium of hedge funds in their bid to acquire multi-billion-dollar claims against a prominent Chapter 11 debtor. Andrew Levander, chair of Dechert, commented, “Solomon’s extensive experience and his focus on European and emerging markets will strengthen Dechert’s market-leading global restructuring capability… and we are pleased to welcome him to the firm.”



Just Group



Specialist UK financial services firm Just Group has announced the appointment of Michelle Cracknell as a non-executive director. Michelle is a qualified pensions actuary with over 30 years’ experience. Until recently, she served as chief executive of the Pensions Advisory Service. Chris Gibson Smith, chairman of Just Group, commented: “I am pleased that Michelle will become a non-executive director of Just Group. She has considerable experience in the retirement income market.”



Clearcourse



Clearcourse Partnership, a group of innovative technology companies providing digital services, has announced the apointment of Jonathan Tiverton Brown as chief financial officer (CFO). As CFO, Jonathan will be critical to the group’s ongoing operations, driving measurable value through the management of its core financial processes and reporting requirements. He joins following a successful career at KPMG, where he spent 10 years as a senior audit manager, gaining invaluable experience advising an extensive client portfolio. More recently, he held the position of managing director of finance at Markit, a leading global information services provider in the UK. Jonathan commented on his new role: “I’m thrilled to have joined Clearcourse at such an exciting time in its evolution. Managing the financial operations of such a large a growing group of companies is an exciting task, and the dedicated group of people behind the business makes it an even more compelling

prospect. I look forward to being a key part of the

next phase of growth and beyond.” Gerry Gualtieri, chief executive of Clearcourse, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Clearcourse team… [he] is a highly experienced professional who will be key to the group’s ongoing operations and ambitious growth objectives.

Main image: Getty